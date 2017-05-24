See All Cardiologists in Annapolis, MD
Cardiology
Dr. Barbara Bean, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Dr. Bean works at CARDIOLOGY ASSOCIATES PC in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Chester, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Cardiology Associates LLC
    2002 Medical Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401
    Kent Island Office
    1630 Main St Ste 208, Chester, MD 21619

Hospital Affiliations
  Anne Arundel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Tachycardia
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    May 24, 2017
    Dr. Bean is great! We found her on Health Grades and couldn't be happier. She takes the time with u to answer your questions & she has a great bedside manner! We would give her 10* if it was available. Love Dr. Bean!!
    Joanne in Crofton, MD — May 24, 2017
    About Dr. Barbara Bean, MD

    Specialties
    Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1306857073
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    Undergraduate School
    University Of Surrey
    Dr. Barbara Bean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Bean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Bean has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

