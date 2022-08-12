Overview

Dr. Barbara Bennett, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Bennett works at Robert M. Joseph Dpm in Dayton, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.