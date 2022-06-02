Overview of Dr. Barbara Bergin-Nader, MD

Dr. Barbara Bergin-Nader, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Bergin-Nader works at Texas Orthopedics - Northwest Austin in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.