Overview of Dr. Barbara Bowers, MD

Dr. Barbara Bowers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.



Dr. Bowers works at Innovative Ophthalmology in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.