Dr. Barbara Bowers, MD
Overview of Dr. Barbara Bowers, MD
Dr. Barbara Bowers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.
Dr. Bowers' Office Locations
1
Barbara Bowers MD Pllc1130 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (800) 455-3937Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Innovative Ophthalmology632 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 415-0245
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bowers fully explain my eye health and the surgery to correct them. She answered all of my questions. She is a very personable doctor with extensive knowledge of eye health.
About Dr. Barbara Bowers, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Kettering Med Center
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Transylvania University
