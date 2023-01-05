See All General Surgeons in Delmar, NY
Dr. Barbara Brazis, DO

General Surgery
4.4 (29)
Map Pin Small Delmar, NY
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Barbara Brazis, DO

Dr. Barbara Brazis, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Delmar, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.

Dr. Brazis works at Community Care General Surgery, Community Care Physicians in Delmar, NY with other offices in Latham, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Brazis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Community Care General Surgery - Delmar
    250 Delaware Ave Ste 207, Delmar, NY 12054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 783-3110
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Community Care General Surgery - Latham
    713 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 310, Latham, NY 12110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 783-3110
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia

Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Access Creation and Care Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 05, 2023
    Dr Brazis performed a hernia repair on me yesterday and I can’t say enough good things about her and the team. Very satisfied with the care I received and would highly recommend working with her for this surgery.
    Frank V — Jan 05, 2023
    About Dr. Barbara Brazis, DO

    • General Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992778385
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBANY MEDICAL CENTER HOSPITAL
    • Albany Memorial Hospital|Brighton Med Ctr
    • University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • General Surgery
