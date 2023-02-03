Dr. Barbara Buckley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buckley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Buckley, DPM
Overview of Dr. Barbara Buckley, DPM
Dr. Barbara Buckley, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Venice, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Buckley's Office Locations
Foot Ankle & Vein Specialists115 Shamrock Blvd, Venice, FL 34293 Directions (941) 473-0113Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
McCormick and associates foot and ankle clinic2001 S McCall Rd, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 473-0113
Foot Ankle & Vein Specialists17835 Murdock Cir Unit B, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Directions (941) 624-6300Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
she is a terrific Dr and very easy to talk to
About Dr. Barbara Buckley, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1003167206
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
