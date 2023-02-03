See All Podiatric Surgeons in Venice, FL
Dr. Barbara Buckley, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Venice, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Barbara Buckley, DPM

Dr. Barbara Buckley, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Venice, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Buckley works at Foot Ankle & Vein Specialists in Venice, FL with other offices in Englewood, FL and Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
Dr. Buckley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot Ankle & Vein Specialists
    115 Shamrock Blvd, Venice, FL 34293 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 473-0113
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    McCormick and associates foot and ankle clinic
    2001 S McCall Rd, Englewood, FL 34223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 473-0113
  3. 3
    Foot Ankle & Vein Specialists
    17835 Murdock Cir Unit B, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 624-6300
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    denise K — Feb 03, 2023
    About Dr. Barbara Buckley, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1003167206
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY
