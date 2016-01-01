Overview of Dr. Barbara Burtner, MD

Dr. Barbara Burtner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Burtner works at Atlantic Psychiatric Centers in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.