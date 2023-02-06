Overview of Dr. Barbara Butler, MD

Dr. Barbara Butler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Butler works at Capital Women's Care in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.