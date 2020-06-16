Dr. Barbara Byers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Byers, MD
Dr. Barbara Byers, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.
Dr. Byers' Office Locations
Lynn Mckinley-grant MD PC5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1275, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (202) 320-7704
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Barbara Byers for 10 years and she has always been fantastic. She has helped me navigate my way through 3 pregnancies, 1 miscarriage, and an affair. Even though she is in Maryland, I make the trip to see her.
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1659498947
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Byers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byers.
