Dr. Barbara Caciolo, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Barbara Caciolo, MD

Dr. Barbara Caciolo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their fellowship with Saint Louis University Hospital

Dr. Caciolo works at Caciolo Clinic Bac Enterprises in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Caciolo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Caciolo Clinic Bac Enterprises
    3185 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63139 (314) 644-4486

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mercy Hospital South
  Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Overweight
Migraine
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Overweight

Treatment frequency



Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tension Headache
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 12, 2021
    I had an appointment with Dr. Caciolo this past week and was so vey impressed with the amount of time she spent with me. She was very attentive and asked probing and permeant questions. She also had a very nice and kind demeanor. The office was spotless and the staff was great.
    Carol Stone — Dec 12, 2021
    About Dr. Barbara Caciolo, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1861582298
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Saint Louis University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    Jewish Hosp Of St. Louis
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Caciolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caciolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caciolo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caciolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caciolo works at Caciolo Clinic Bac Enterprises in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Caciolo’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Caciolo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caciolo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caciolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caciolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

