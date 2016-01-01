Overview of Dr. Barbara Campbell, MD

Dr. Barbara Campbell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cupertino, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO.



Dr. Campbell works at Apple Wellness Center in Cupertino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.