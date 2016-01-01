See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cupertino, CA
Dr. Barbara Campbell, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Barbara Campbell, MD

Dr. Barbara Campbell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cupertino, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO.

Dr. Campbell works at Apple Wellness Center in Cupertino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Campbell's Office Locations

    20730 VALLEY GREEN DR, Cupertino, CA 95014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 783-4000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Barbara Campbell, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679597405
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Campbell works at Apple Wellness Center in Cupertino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Campbell’s profile.

    Dr. Campbell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

