Dr. Barbara Carr, MD

Urgent Care Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Barbara Carr, MD is an Urgent Care Medicine Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Urgent Care Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center.

Dr. Carr works at Baptist Health Urgent Care - Mulberry St in Elizabethtown, KY with other offices in Radcliff, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Urgent Care - Mulberry
    1009 N Mulberry St, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 979-7109
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Urgent Care - Radcliff
    1360 Rogersville Rd, Radcliff, KY 40160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 351-1150
  3. 3
    Baptist Health Urgent Care - Ring Road
    1111 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 706-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin
  • Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Detoxification Evaluation
Ankle Disorders
Burn Injuries
Detoxification Evaluation
Ankle Disorders
Burn Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Embolism
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Barbara Carr, MD

    • Urgent Care Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104801158
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Carr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

