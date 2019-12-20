Dr. Barbara Cencora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cencora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Cencora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barbara Cencora, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Cooper Hospital
Dr. Cencora works at
Locations
Camis234 Industrial Way W Bldg B, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 370-2220
Advanced Gastroenterology Associates - Howell59 Kent Rd, Howell, NJ 07731 Directions (732) 370-2220
Advanced Gastroenterology Associates - Marlboro475 County Road 520 Ste 201, Marlboro, NJ 07746 Directions (732) 370-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was very satisfied with our discussion of my issues and how she explained her protocol for treatment. She seems to have a good bedside manner. It was my first visit/consult and was pleased with the dr and the office staff.
About Dr. Barbara Cencora, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Polish
- 1740248160
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hospital
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cencora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cencora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cencora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cencora works at
Dr. Cencora has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cencora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cencora speaks Polish.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Cencora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cencora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cencora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cencora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.