Overview of Dr. Barbara Chamberlain, MD

Dr. Barbara Chamberlain, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine.



Dr. Chamberlain works at Jfk Pediatrics in Lake Worth, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.