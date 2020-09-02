Overview of Dr. Barbara Chen, MD

Dr. Barbara Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.



Dr. Chen works at Barbara K. Chen MD in Grapevine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.