Dr. Chubak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbara Chubak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barbara Chubak, MD
Dr. Barbara Chubak, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Chubak works at
Dr. Chubak's Office Locations
-
1
Jerry G Blaivas MD PC445 E 77th St Apt 2M, New York, NY 10075 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chubak?
Just had a video appointment with Dr. Chubak. She started the meeting exactly on time, listened to my reasons for the appointment, asked me pertinent questions and gave me suggestions for next steps. She was approachable, knowledgeable and explained my options clearly. When the video froze, she called me immediately to continue the consultation by phone. I wish all doctor visits could be this pleasant and helpful!
About Dr. Barbara Chubak, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1891091591
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chubak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chubak using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chubak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chubak works at
Dr. Chubak has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chubak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chubak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chubak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chubak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chubak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.