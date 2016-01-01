Dr. Cochran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbara Cochran, MD
Dr. Barbara Cochran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine.
Carolina Therapeutic Services Inc9505 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 329-9258
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1003997693
- Harbor Hospital Center
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Cochran accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cochran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cochran has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cochran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cochran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cochran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.