Overview

Dr. Barbara Cortez, DO is a Dermatologist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Cortez works at Advanced Dermatology Of Ohio in Dayton, OH with other offices in Englewood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.