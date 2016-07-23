See All Psychiatrists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Barbara Davis, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (24)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Barbara Davis, MD

Dr. Barbara Davis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Davis works at Greater Philadelphia Health Action in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Davis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Greater Philadelphia Health Action
    5501 Woodland Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 724-4700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 23, 2016
    She is one of the best health care provider I have ever been to. She has a wonderful bedside manner, is slow to speak and quick to hear and I feel a genuine concern from her. She is not a pill provider as someone else suggested. She was not quick to prescribe me a high dose of anything. She is awesome!
    S Allen in Dallas, TX — Jul 23, 2016
    About Dr. Barbara Davis, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093835548
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis works at Greater Philadelphia Health Action in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Davis’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

