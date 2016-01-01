Dr. Barbara Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Davis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eskenazi Health.
Locations
Clearvista Recovery Associates PC7250 Clearvista Dr Ste 327A, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-7390
Hospital Affiliations
- Eskenazi Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Barbara Davis, MD
- Family Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1851315154
Education & Certifications
- Comm Hosps
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.