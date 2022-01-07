See All Family Doctors in San Diego, CA
Dr. Barbara Denysiak, MD

Family Medicine
2.8 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barbara Denysiak, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Atlantic City Med Center

Dr. Denysiak works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group
    3969 4th Ave Ste 203, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 294-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Barbara Denysiak, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1003085572
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Atlantic City Med Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Denysiak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denysiak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Denysiak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Denysiak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Denysiak works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Denysiak’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Denysiak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denysiak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denysiak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denysiak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

