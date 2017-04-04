Dr. Barbara Diakos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diakos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Diakos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barbara Diakos, MD
Dr. Barbara Diakos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital.
Dr. Diakos works at
Dr. Diakos' Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Diagnostic Imaging Lake Forest Hospital1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-8300
- 2 2800 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 472-1444
Lakeshore Womens' Health Specialists1460 N Halsted St Ste 503, Chicago, IL 60642 Directions (773) 472-1444
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Network Access
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am shocked to read some of the bad reviews about dr. Diakos. I just had my first appointment with her--and was a little nervous based on what i had read about her. She could not have been lovelier or have taken more time with me. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Barbara Diakos, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1912934423
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine
- Loyola University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diakos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diakos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diakos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diakos works at
Dr. Diakos has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diakos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diakos speaks Greek.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Diakos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diakos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diakos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diakos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.