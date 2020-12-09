Dr. Barbara Distad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Distad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Distad, MD
Dr. Barbara Distad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Distad's Office Locations
Main Hospital1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. I have been seeing Dr. Distad for 2 years for a condition that no physician in Spokane is able to treat. I either drive or teleconference with her for twice yearly visits. I find her extremely thorough and compassionate. She is up to date with her knowledge and beyond thorough. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Barbara Distad, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1942385745
Education & Certifications
- University Of Co School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Distad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Distad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Distad using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Distad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Distad has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Distad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Distad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Distad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Distad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Distad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.