Overview of Dr. Barbara Distad, MD

Dr. Barbara Distad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Distad works at Neurology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.