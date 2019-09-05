Dr. Barbara Drozdowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drozdowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Drozdowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barbara Drozdowski, MD is a Dermatologist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holland Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Locations
Holland Dermatology441 120th Ave, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 294-0319
Hospital Affiliations
- Holland Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I always have a great experience in this office.
About Dr. Barbara Drozdowski, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drozdowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drozdowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drozdowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drozdowski has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drozdowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Drozdowski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drozdowski.
