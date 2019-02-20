Overview

Dr. Barbara Dull, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Dull works at North Carolina Surgery Rex Thoracic in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Lumpectomy and Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.