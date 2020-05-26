Overview

Dr. Barbara Etheridge, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Etheridge works at ETHERIDGE FAMILY MEDICINE LLC in Somerset, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

