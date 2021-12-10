Dr. Barbara Faber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Faber, MD
Dr. Barbara Faber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Jones Institute for Reproductive Medicine
Camelback Women's Health - Paradise Valley11209 N Tatum Blvd Ste 255, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 494-5050Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Camelback Women's Health - Biltmore4530 N 32nd St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 468-3912Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
My husband and I met with Dr. Faber and, while she’s unable to treat us as our fertility issues are beyond what she currently treats, she was extremely helpful and supportive. She’s offered to help us find an IVF doctor and to review our previous medical documents to provide us as much information as possible. I was highly impressed with her and very grateful for her feedback and candor.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Jones Institute for Reproductive Medicine
- University of Florida
Dr. Faber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Faber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faber.
