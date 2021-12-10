See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Barbara Faber, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Barbara Faber, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Barbara Faber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Jones Institute for Reproductive Medicine

Dr. Faber works at Camelback Women's Health in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Camelback Women's Health - Paradise Valley
    11209 N Tatum Blvd Ste 255, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 494-5050
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Camelback Women's Health - Biltmore
    4530 N 32nd St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 468-3912
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Anemia of Pregnancy
Abdominal Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Anemia of Pregnancy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Mammography Services Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Support Problems Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sonohysterograms Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Changes Associated With Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginal Pain Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Faber?

    Dec 10, 2021
    My husband and I met with Dr. Faber and, while she’s unable to treat us as our fertility issues are beyond what she currently treats, she was extremely helpful and supportive. She’s offered to help us find an IVF doctor and to review our previous medical documents to provide us as much information as possible. I was highly impressed with her and very grateful for her feedback and candor.
    Jessica — Dec 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Barbara Faber, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Barbara Faber, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Faber to family and friends

    Dr. Faber's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Faber

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Barbara Faber, MD.

    About Dr. Barbara Faber, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376522649
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jones Institute for Reproductive Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Florida
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Faber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Faber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Faber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Faber works at Camelback Women's Health in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Faber’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Faber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Barbara Faber, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.