Overview

Dr. Barbara Faber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Jones Institute for Reproductive Medicine



Dr. Faber works at Camelback Women's Health in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.