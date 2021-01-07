Overview

Dr. Barbara Feuerstein, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Feuerstein works at Orthopedic Rehabilitation Services in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.