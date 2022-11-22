Dr. Barbara Fogiel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fogiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Fogiel, MD
Overview of Dr. Barbara Fogiel, MD
Dr. Barbara Fogiel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Fogiel works at
Dr. Fogiel's Office Locations
1
Advanced OB GYN915 Gessner Rd Ste 800, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 465-5966
2
Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center921 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 242-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fogiel?
Dr. Fogiel is very thorough, kind and very knowledgeable. She cares about the overall welfare of her patients.
About Dr. Barbara Fogiel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
NPI: 1134123169
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Downtown Hospital
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fogiel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fogiel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fogiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fogiel has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fogiel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fogiel speaks Spanish.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Fogiel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fogiel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fogiel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fogiel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.