Overview of Dr. Barbara Fogiel, MD

Dr. Barbara Fogiel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Fogiel works at Advanced OBGYN in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.