Dr. Barbara Freeman, MD

Dr. Barbara Freeman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.



Dr. Freeman works at Nyc Health Hospitals Kings County in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.