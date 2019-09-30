Dr. Funke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbara Funke, MD
Overview of Dr. Barbara Funke, MD
Dr. Barbara Funke, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Funke's Office Locations
The Zepf Center6605 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43617 Directions (419) 841-7701
Sasi2005 Ashland Ave, Toledo, OH 43620 Directions (419) 841-7701Monday5:30am - 11:00amTuesday5:30am - 11:00amFriday5:30am - 11:00amSaturday5:30am - 10:00amSunday5:30am - 10:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Shes like the yoda of the medical field.
About Dr. Barbara Funke, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Funke accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Funke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Funke works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Funke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.