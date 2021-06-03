See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Barbara Galko, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.8 (26)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Barbara Galko, MD

Dr. Barbara Galko, MD is a Pulmonologist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Galko works at Saddleback Pulmonary Associates and Saddleback Sleep Center in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Galko's Office Locations

    Saddleback Pulmonary Associates/Saddleback Sleep Center
    24411 Health Center Dr Ste 620, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 521-6060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Asthmatic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dyssomnia Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MVP Health Care
    • Principal Life
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 03, 2021
    Dr Linda — Jun 03, 2021
    About Dr. Barbara Galko, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, French and Hungarian
    • 1326073990
    Education & Certifications

    • University Toronto
    • St Michaels
    • Wellesley Hosp
    • McGill University Faculty of Medicine
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Galko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Galko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Galko accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Galko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Galko works at Saddleback Pulmonary Associates and Saddleback Sleep Center in Laguna Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Galko’s profile.

    Dr. Galko has seen patients for Asthma, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Galko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

