Dr. Barbara Galko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barbara Galko, MD
Dr. Barbara Galko, MD is a Pulmonologist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Galko works at
Dr. Galko's Office Locations
Saddleback Pulmonary Associates/Saddleback Sleep Center24411 Health Center Dr Ste 620, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 521-6060
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind, supportive, and empathetic. Recommend Dr Galko!!
About Dr. Barbara Galko, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English, French and Hungarian
Education & Certifications
- University Toronto
- St Michaels
- Wellesley Hosp
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galko accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galko has seen patients for Asthma, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Galko speaks French and Hungarian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Galko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.