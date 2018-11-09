Overview

Dr. Barbara Geater, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Geater works at Rentrop Geater Exec Fam Occ Med in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.