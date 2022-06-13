Dr. Barbara Giesser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giesser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Giesser, MD
Overview of Dr. Barbara Giesser, MD
Dr. Barbara Giesser, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Giesser's Office Locations
Pacific Neuroscience Institute2125 Arizona Ave Fl 2, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 582-7640Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Giesser was recommended by my previous neurologist. She is well respected by her peers. She is strong clinically and listens to what is important to me.
About Dr. Barbara Giesser, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giesser has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giesser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
