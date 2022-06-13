See All Neurologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Barbara Giesser, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Barbara Giesser, MD

Neurology
4.2 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Barbara Giesser, MD

Dr. Barbara Giesser, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Giesser works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Liang Wang, MD
Dr. Liang Wang, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Giesser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Neuroscience Institute
    2125 Arizona Ave Fl 2, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 582-7640
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Giesser?

    Jun 13, 2022
    Dr. Giesser was recommended by my previous neurologist. She is well respected by her peers. She is strong clinically and listens to what is important to me.
    Gmom — Jun 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Barbara Giesser, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Barbara Giesser, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Giesser to family and friends

    Dr. Giesser's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Giesser

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Barbara Giesser, MD.

    About Dr. Barbara Giesser, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235154055
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Giesser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giesser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giesser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giesser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giesser works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Giesser’s profile.

    Dr. Giesser has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giesser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Giesser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giesser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giesser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giesser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Barbara Giesser, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.