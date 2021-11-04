Overview of Dr. Barbara Green, MD

Dr. Barbara Green, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Green works at Mercy Clinic Psychiatry in Chesterfield, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.