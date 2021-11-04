Dr. Barbara Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Green, MD
Overview of Dr. Barbara Green, MD
Dr. Barbara Green, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Green's Office Locations
-
1
Town & Country1176 TOWN AND COUNTRY COMMONS DR, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (636) 893-1260
-
2
Office of Dr Singer3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 105B, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 842-2213
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Green is simply wonderful. She talks / listens to you in such a casual and comforting manner. She makes things much less scary. She has incredible experience/knowledge with all things related to MS. If you can get in to see her, you will be grateful you did. I have been going to her for almost 20 years.
About Dr. Barbara Green, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1497783997
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Medical College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.