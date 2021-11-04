See All Neurologists in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Barbara Green, MD

Neurology
4.2 (23)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Barbara Green, MD

Dr. Barbara Green, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Green works at Mercy Clinic Psychiatry in Chesterfield, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Green's Office Locations

    1176 TOWN AND COUNTRY COMMONS DR, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 893-1260
    3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 105B, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 842-2213

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 04, 2021
    Dr. Green is simply wonderful. She talks / listens to you in such a casual and comforting manner. She makes things much less scary. She has incredible experience/knowledge with all things related to MS. If you can get in to see her, you will be grateful you did. I have been going to her for almost 20 years.
    About Dr. Barbara Green, MD

    Education & Certifications

    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

