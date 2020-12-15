Dr. Barbara Hagey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Hagey, DPM
Dr. Barbara Hagey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.
Dr. Hagey's Office Locations
Parkersburg Primary Care Pllc3 Rosemar Cir Ste D, Parkersburg, WV 26104 Directions (304) 485-8824
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I have seen on four different occasions and she has been great
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Dr. Hagey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagey accepts Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagey.
