Dr. Barbara Hanson, DDS
Dr. Barbara Hanson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Columbus, OH.
Hanson General Dentistry2000 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43220 Directions (614) 285-3708
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Best dentist, wouldn’t trust anyone else
- Dentistry
- English
- 1790857720
Dr. Hanson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
339 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanson.
