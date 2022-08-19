Overview of Dr. Barbara Hauser, MD

Dr. Barbara Hauser, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Hauser works at Upstate Internal Medicine and Pediatrics P C. in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.