Dr. Barbara Hauser, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (52)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Barbara Hauser, MD

Dr. Barbara Hauser, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.

Dr. Hauser works at Upstate Internal Medicine and Pediatrics P C. in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hauser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Upstate Internal Medicine and Pediatrics P C.
    1365 Washington Ave Ste 301, Albany, NY 12206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 609-0258

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Bedwetting
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chickenpox
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Newborn Jaundice
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 19, 2022
    Having received medical care at Dr. Hauser's office for some years, we have cause to be grateful for the excellent care provided by her and the staff at the front desk. Jennifer, the woman at the front desk, schedules appointments quickly (often on the same day) and handles all external scheduling and referrals with efficiency and care. Dr. Hauser truly listens to the reporting of symptoms and includes our contributions in making a feasible and medically appropriate treatment plan. Questions are always answered in understandable ways and not rushed; the doctor relates to us as patients and people. We have been served well in two life-threatening medical crises by both women's efforts to get us what was needed. Dr. Hauser and her staff are an excellent medical team. I recommend them heartily
    Rochelle K Rio-Glick — Aug 19, 2022
    About Dr. Barbara Hauser, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821180290
    Education & Certifications

    • Albany Med Center Hospital
    • Howard U, College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Hauser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hauser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hauser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hauser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hauser works at Upstate Internal Medicine and Pediatrics P C. in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hauser’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Hauser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hauser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hauser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hauser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

