Overview of Dr. Barbara Head, MD

Dr. Barbara Head, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Head works at MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Intrauterine Growth Restriction, Breech Position and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.