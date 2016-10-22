Dr. Barbara Head, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Head is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Head, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barbara Head, MD
Dr. Barbara Head, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Head works at
Dr. Head's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
-
2
MUSC Women's Health - Cannon St135 Cannon St, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Head?
Pregnant with twins after having a stillbirth at 34 weeks.My whole pregnancy none of the other perinatal Dr's or even my OB seemed to think it was a big deal.they all thought it would've been okay to induce me at the normal 38-40 weeks even though that was potentially dangerous, with my history.At 35 weeks, the appointment was with Dr. H and she called my OB immediately to schedule the birth bc the situation was risky.so thankful for her decision.my twins are fine.she was the only one who cared.
About Dr. Barbara Head, MD
- Obstetrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1295795854
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Med University Of South Carolina
- Virginia Commonwealth University
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Head has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Head accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Head using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Head has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Head works at
Dr. Head has seen patients for Intrauterine Growth Restriction, Breech Position and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Head on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Head. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Head.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Head, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Head appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.