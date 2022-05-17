See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Augusta, GA
Dr. Barbara Henley, MD

Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Barbara Henley, MD

Dr. Barbara Henley, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Henley works at AU Health Cardiovascular Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Henley's Office Locations

    Augusta University Medical Center
    2834 HILLCREEK DR, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Dr. Barbara Henley, MD
    About Dr. Barbara Henley, MD

    • Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • Female
    • 1912063728
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Henley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Henley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Henley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Henley works at AU Health Cardiovascular Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Henley’s profile.

    Dr. Henley has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Henley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

