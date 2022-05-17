Dr. Barbara Henley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Henley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barbara Henley, MD
Dr. Barbara Henley, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Henley works at
Dr. Henley's Office Locations
Augusta University Medical Center2834 HILLCREEK DR, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henley?
Dr Henley is so kind and personable. I trust her completely. She had done two surgeries for me.
About Dr. Barbara Henley, MD
- Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1912063728
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
