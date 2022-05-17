Overview of Dr. Barbara Henley, MD

Dr. Barbara Henley, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA.



Dr. Henley works at AU Health Cardiovascular Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.