Dr. Barbara Hom, MD
Overview of Dr. Barbara Hom, MD
Dr. Barbara Hom, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Hom's Office Locations
Barbara M Hom MD320 Dardanelli Ln Ste 25B, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 370-7801
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am very happy with Dr. Hom. She is very thorough and takes time with you. She is caring and very knowledgeable. Her receptionist is always pleasant and helpful.
About Dr. Barbara Hom, MD
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.