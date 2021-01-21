Dr. Barbara Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Howard, MD
Overview of Dr. Barbara Howard, MD
Dr. Barbara Howard, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.
Dr. Howard works at
Dr. Howard's Office Locations
-
1
River City Plastic Surgery3241 W Truman Blvd # 100, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Directions (573) 635-9668
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Region Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howard?
Dr Howard Rocks! She is a beautiful person inside and out. She made me feel so comfortable and answered all my questions. She was straight forward which was greatly appreciated.. I love my results’ ..
About Dr. Barbara Howard, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1659376333
Education & Certifications
- Oh State University Hospital
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.