Overview of Dr. Barbara Hrach, MD

Dr. Barbara Hrach, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Marian Regional Medical Center and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Hrach works at Barbara A Hrach MD in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.