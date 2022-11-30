Overview of Dr. Barbara Kahn, MD

Dr. Barbara Kahn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Prince George, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.



Dr. Kahn works at Virginia Urology in Prince George, VA with other offices in Mechanicsville, VA and Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.