Dr. Barbara Karenko, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, North Ottawa Community Health System and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Karenko works at Metro Heart & Vascular in Wyoming, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Hypertension, Sinus Tachycardia and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.