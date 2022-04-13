Dr. Barbara Karenko, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Karenko, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, North Ottawa Community Health System and University of Michigan Health - West.
Metro Heart & Vascular2122 Health Dr SW # 133, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 252-5950
Metro Health Pediatric Nephrology - Downtown Grand Rapids555 Midtowne St NE Ste 310, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 252-5970
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- North Ottawa Community Health System
- University of Michigan Health - West
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
I was very pleased with my appointment with Dr. Karenko. Dr. Karenko pulled up a chair closer to me and listened. Then she asked me questions for clarification. She shared with me what she would suggest for a plan of action. Good appointment and worth the time.
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Karenko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karenko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karenko works at
Dr. Karenko has seen patients for Pulmonary Hypertension, Sinus Tachycardia and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karenko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Karenko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karenko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.