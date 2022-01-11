Dr. Barbara Krueger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krueger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Krueger, MD
Overview of Dr. Barbara Krueger, MD
Dr. Barbara Krueger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Krueger's Office Locations
-
1
Midwest Surgical Group Sc4400 W 95th St Ste 413, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 499-0034
-
2
Advocate Health and Hospitals Corporation4440 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 684-7111
-
3
Advocate Medical Group18210 La Grange Rd Ste 105, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (708) 478-4407
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krueger is the most caring, wonderful doctor I have ever encountered. She made my breast cancer diagnosis bearable. She takes the time to explain everything that is happening and what will happen. She always made sure I understood everything before I left the office. My bilateral mastectomy went very well and the recovery also went very well. I'm so happy and grateful that I found Dr. Krueger. If anyone ever needs a doctor/surgeon for breast cancer, Dr. Krueger is the one you want.
About Dr. Barbara Krueger, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1376640367
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krueger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krueger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krueger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Krueger has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krueger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Krueger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krueger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krueger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krueger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.