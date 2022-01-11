See All General Surgeons in Oak Lawn, IL
Dr. Barbara Krueger, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (44)
Map Pin Small Oak Lawn, IL
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Barbara Krueger, MD

Dr. Barbara Krueger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Krueger works at Midwest Surgical Group Sc in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Tinley Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5.0 (11)
5.0 (1)
5.0 (2)
Dr. Krueger's Office Locations

    Midwest Surgical Group Sc
    4400 W 95th St Ste 413, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 499-0034
    Advocate Health and Hospitals Corporation
    4440 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 684-7111
    Advocate Medical Group
    18210 La Grange Rd Ste 105, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 478-4407

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Krueger?

    Jan 11, 2022
    Dr. Krueger is the most caring, wonderful doctor I have ever encountered. She made my breast cancer diagnosis bearable. She takes the time to explain everything that is happening and what will happen. She always made sure I understood everything before I left the office. My bilateral mastectomy went very well and the recovery also went very well. I'm so happy and grateful that I found Dr. Krueger. If anyone ever needs a doctor/surgeon for breast cancer, Dr. Krueger is the one you want.
    Debbie Loughran — Jan 11, 2022
    About Dr. Barbara Krueger, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376640367
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Krueger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krueger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krueger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krueger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krueger has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krueger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Krueger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krueger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krueger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krueger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

