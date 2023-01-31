See All Neurosurgeons in Olympia, WA
Dr. Barbara Lazio, MD

Neurosurgery
4.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Barbara Lazio, MD

Dr. Barbara Lazio, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Cincinnati (COM) and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and Providence St. Peter Hospital.

Dr. Lazio works at Providence Health and Services in Olympia, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lazio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Washington Neurosurgery
    615 Lilly Rd NE Ste 140, Olympia, WA 98506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Metastasis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Barbara Lazio, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1649389263
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Internship
    • University Md
    Medical Education
    • University of Cincinnati (COM)
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center
    • Providence St. Peter Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Lazio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lazio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lazio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lazio works at Providence Health and Services in Olympia, WA. View the full address on Dr. Lazio’s profile.

    Dr. Lazio has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

