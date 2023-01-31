Overview of Dr. Barbara Lazio, MD

Dr. Barbara Lazio, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Cincinnati (COM) and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and Providence St. Peter Hospital.



Dr. Lazio works at Providence Health and Services in Olympia, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.