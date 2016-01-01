Dr. Barbara Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Barbara Lee, MD
Dr. Barbara Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Atrium Health Pineville, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat5933 Blakeney Park Dr Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Pineville
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
About Dr. Barbara Lee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1649237124
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- University of Virginia
- The College Of William & Mary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.