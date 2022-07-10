Dr. Barbara Leighton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leighton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Leighton, MD
Dr. Barbara Leighton, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Northeast Pulmonary Associates3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 130, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Jefferson Bucks Hospital380 N Oxford Valley Rd Ste 100, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
First visit with Dr Leighton, I am very pleased with her on my several health issues. She took her time looking into my medical chart and enlightened me on some critical issues that I was not told before from other do tors I have seen in past. She is extremely knowledgeable and very pleasant and understanding.
About Dr. Barbara Leighton, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1487751475
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Dr. Leighton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leighton accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leighton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Leighton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leighton.
