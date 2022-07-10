Overview

Dr. Barbara Leighton, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Leighton works at Northeast Pulmonary Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.