Dr. Barbara Loris, MD

General Surgery
3.2 (31)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Barbara Loris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Loris works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Vernon Hills, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Umbilical Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    757 Park Ave W Ste 2850, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1700
  2. 2
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    225 N Milwaukee Ave # 1500, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1700
  3. 3
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    777 Park Ave W # B400, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction

Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendix Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Barbara Loris, MD

    General Surgery
    30 years of experience
    English
    1649252602
    Education & Certifications

    Med College Wisc and Affil Hosps
    Med College of Wisconsin
    Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Loris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loris has seen patients for Lipomas, Umbilical Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Loris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

