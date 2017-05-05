Dr. Barbara Loris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Loris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barbara Loris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Loris works at
Locations
-
1
NorthShore University HealthSystem757 Park Ave W Ste 2850, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 570-1700
-
2
NorthShore University HealthSystem225 N Milwaukee Ave # 1500, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 570-1700
-
3
NorthShore University HealthSystem777 Park Ave W # B400, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 570-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Loris is an excellent surgeon and is very kind. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Barbara Loris, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1649252602
Education & Certifications
- Med College Wisc and Affil Hosps
- Med College of Wisconsin
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loris accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loris has seen patients for Lipomas, Umbilical Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Loris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.