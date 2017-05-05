Overview

Dr. Barbara Loris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Loris works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Vernon Hills, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Umbilical Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.